Stir-fry has taste, spares salt, sugar

Karen Trowbridge shares this stir-fry recipe she created. Trowbridge notes it has considerably less sodium and sugar than most stir-fry recipes.

Trowbridge's secret is to use garlic salt in place of the traditional soy sauce.

Editor's note: Trowbridge did not include detailed cooking instructions with her recipe; the instructions below are an approximation.

Karen's Simple Stir-Fry With Pork

1 pound boneless pork, cut into bite-size pieces

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon minced onion

1/4 cup EACH chopped red, yellow and green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped celery (strings removed)

1/2 cup chopped carrots

Hot cooked white rice or pasta, for serving

Season pork with garlic salt, black pepper and ginger. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add pork and stir-fry until pork is almost cooked thorough, then add the onion, bell peppers, celery and carrots and continue stir-frying until pork is cooked through and vegetables are to your liking. Serve over rice or pasta.

Makes 4 servings.

Jenny Ann Boyer can always be counted on to share a tasty recipe, and this week is no exception.

Both would make great additions to an Easter get-together or any party spread.

Cheese Dollars

1 2/3 cups margarine or butter, softened

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix using a utensil (Boyer does not specify, but I would use a pastry blender) and then your hands until completely mixed. Roll dough into small balls. Place balls on a very lightly greased baking sheet. Flatten slightly with a fork.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, or until bottom is golden brown. Don't over-bake. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container. Leftovers or extras can be frozen.

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

2 pounds pork sausage

1 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup red wine vinegar or plain white vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Buttered rice or noodles for serving, optional

Divide and roll sausage into walnut-size balls. Arrange balls on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for about 30 minutes; drain well.

Combine the ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and ginger and mix well. Add the sausage balls; cover and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

To serve: Transfer sausage balls and sauce to a large saucepan and cook until heated through. Serve as an entree over rice or noodles or on wooden picks as an appetizer.

