Home / Latest News /
Style: Fun on tap at annual Food & Foam Fest
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
The craft beer boom has produced an astonishing variety of foam-capped flavors, and that boom has been a boon to the Arthritis Foundation of Arkansas’ annual Foam & Food Fest, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Foam & Food Fest takes place Friday night at North Little Rock’s Dickey-Stephens Park, and this year’s drinks count is into the hundreds.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Fun on tap at annual Food & Foam Fest
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.