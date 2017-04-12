Timing of Easter, fresh lamb season a nice fit

One of the Easter table's main attractions -- lamb by the leg -- is built to feed a crowd. But options for a modest gathering can be rustled up more easily, thanks to the availability of tidy lamb roasts in netting.

Spring is the season to buy fresh lamb, as you'll be rewarded with more flavor than a frozen cut yields. The shoulder is a juicier and chewier cut than the leg, so slow-roasting and braising are the optimal ways to cook it. A rolled-and-tied boneless leg needs to spend less time in the oven per pound than a shoulder, and it cooks more evenly than a butterflied leg with its thick and thin sections of meat. Via your butcher or local farmers market purveyor you'll find a less expensive alternative in the lamb breast -- the flat and fatty cut atop lamb ribs. It can be rolled as well, and is even more receptive to developing flavor through spices and stuffing.

If the lamb roast comes in cotton netting, you can leave it on. If the netting is elastic or made of nylon, it's best to remove it and tie the roast with kitchen twine.

Garlic and Mint Roasted Lamb

For the lamb:

8 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

2 ounces fresh mint leaves

Leaves from 1 sprig rosemary, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 (4-pound) boneless leg of lamb roast, tied or in cotton netting

For the jus:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium carrot, scrubbed well and coarsely chopped

1/2 medium onion, coarsely chopped

1 rib celery, coarsely chopped

1 cup dry red wine

3/4 cup chicken broth

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

For the lamb: Combine the garlic, mint, rosemary, lemon zest and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper in the bowl of a mortar and pestle or in a food processor; grind or pulse for 20 seconds, then add the oil. Grind or pulse to form a paste.

Lay the roast on a platter lined with plastic wrap, fat side down. Rub all the paste into the meat all over; let it rest at a cool room temperature for 2 hours.

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

Heat a stove-top-safe roasting pan over medium-high heat. Once it's quite hot, add the lamb, fat side down first. Sear until golden all over, turning as needed. Transfer to the oven; slow-roast for 21/2 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 140 to 145 degrees (medium-rare). Carefully pour the pan juices into a large liquid (heat-safe) measuring cup.

Let the meat rest 30 to 45 minutes. Meanwhile, make the jus: Combine the oil, carrot, onion and celery in a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until softened. Add the wine and stir with a spatula, dislodging any browned bits. Cook 10 minutes, or until the wine has reduced by half. Stir in the reserved pan juices and the broth. Reduce the heat to medium; cook 10 to 20 minutes, or to the desired consistency (the longer you cook the jus, the more concentrated its flavor will be but there will be less of it). Strain, if desired, discarding the solids. Taste and season with salt and/or pepper, as needed.

Transfer the lamb to a cutting board; discard the netting or twine. Cut crosswise into thin slices and serve warm, with the jus.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe from Will Morris, executive chef at Vermilion restaurant in Alexandria, Va.

Food on 04/12/2017