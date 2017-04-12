Home / Latest News /
U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Putin in Moscow
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Kremlin in Moscow.
The meeting Wednesday, announced by Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, comes hours after Tillerson faced his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Russia's top diplomat accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. Giving Tillerson a chilly reception, Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of President Donald Trump's administration.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Putin in Moscow
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.