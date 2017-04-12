Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:08 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Putin in Moscow

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson steps out of a plane upon arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Tillerson is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev)


Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Kremlin in Moscow.

The meeting Wednesday, announced by Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, comes hours after Tillerson faced his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's top diplomat accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. Giving Tillerson a chilly reception, Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of President Donald Trump's administration.

