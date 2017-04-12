Uzbek said to admit guilt in Swedish truck attack

STOCKHOLM -- A 39-year-old old Uzbek man has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime after ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The Stockholm District Court ruled earlier Tuesday that police may detain Rakhmat Akilov for a month. After the court hearing, defense lawyer Johan Eriksson said Akilov is "pleading guilty" to Friday's attack and that his client could remain jailed as long as it takes to resolve the case.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, asked the judge to close the rest of the proceedings to the public, and Eriksson agreed.

It was not immediately clear when Akilov made his plea. The Stockholm court earlier turned down Akilov's request for a new defense attorney -- a Sunni lawyer -- to replace Eriksson.

Accompanied by a lawyer and a Russian-language interpreter, Akilov was led into court by two police officers who gripped a black belt secured around his waist. Akilov was not handcuffed, and he wore a green fleece jacket wrapped around his head. The judge ordered him to remove it.

Police detained Akilov on Friday after he drove the stolen beer truck into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm in the afternoon. He was formally arrested early Saturday.

Police have not given a motive for the attack, and no extremist group has claimed responsibility, but police chief Dan Eliasson said that after questioning him, police have become increasingly "convinced that we have the right suspect."

"This detention order simply reinforces what we already know," Eliasson said.

Police said Akilov was known to have been sympathetic to extremist organizations but that there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack. His Swedish residency application was rejected last year.

The four people killed were two Swedes, a Belgian woman and a British man. The British government has identified the Briton as Chris Bevington, an executive at Swedish music-streaming service Spotify. The others have not been publicly identified.

A regional newspaper, Bohuslaningen, reported Tuesday that one of the victims was a 69-year-old woman from Ljungskile, in southwestern Sweden.

Eight of those injured, two seriously, were still being treated in the hospital.

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that "the suspicions have weakened" against a second man who was detained Sunday as a possible accomplice. The New York Times reported that man was released Tuesday.

A statement from the office said he would not be set free but instead be "taken into custody due to a previous decision that he shall be expelled from Sweden." It gave no more details.

Friday's attack shocked Swedes who pride themselves on their open-door policies toward migrants and refugees, and many expressed fears that something had gone badly wrong.

Akilov, a construction worker, had sought asylum in Sweden, but his application was rejected. He was one of an estimated 12,000 rejected asylum seekers who remained in the country after being ordered to leave.

A nation of 10 million people, Sweden took in 244,000 asylum seekers in 2014 and 2015, more per capita than any other country in Europe.

Information for this article was contributed by David Keyton of The Associated Press and by Christina Anderson and Milan Schreuer of The New York Times.

