Explosion kills police worker in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion inside a workshop where a police armored vehicle was being repaired killed one man and injured several other people, Turkish police said Tuesday.

The blast in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir caused part of the workshop — an annex to the city’s main police headquarters — to collapse.

One repair worker, who was trapped beneath the debris, later died in a hospital, the Diyarbakir governor’s office said. It said other people injured in the explosion were being treated in hospitals, but did not provide a number.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu suggested, however, that the blast was caused by the repair work and was not the result of an attack.

“There was no external intervention,” he said.

Russia arrests 8 extremists in bombing

MOSCOW — Eight members of extremist cells have been arrested in connection with last week’s deadly bombing on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia’s intelligence chief said Tuesday.

The suicide bombing in Russia’s second-largest city killed 13 passengers and injured dozens of others.

Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian national, has been identified as the bomber. Russian authorities have not outlined his possible links to extremist groups but an unidentified law enforcement official told the Tass news agency that investigators were checking information that he may have trained with the Islamic State group in Syria.

Tass said he reportedly flew to Turkey in November 2015 and spent a long time abroad.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Russian trains and planes long have been targeted in bombings by Islamist militants.

Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the FSB, the main successor to the KGB intelligence agency, said in comments carried by Russian news agencies on Tuesday that six members of terror cells were detained in St. Petersburg and two in Moscow in connection with the attack. Bortnikov said all of them hail from former Soviet Central Asian republics and that the police found a large amount of weapons and ammunition at their homes.

Blasts near German bus injure athlete

DORTMUND, Germany — Three explosions went off near the team bus of Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany’s top soccer clubs, as it set off for a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday evening. One of Dortmund’s players was injured.

Police said they were working on the assumption that the blasts were directed at the Dortmund team and caused by “serious explosive devices,” which may have been hidden in a hedge near a car park.

The explosions happened as the team was departing its hotel for a first-leg match against Monaco. The game was called off shortly before kickoff and rescheduled for today.

A letter claiming responsibility was found near the site of the blasts, prosecutor Sandra Luecke told a late evening news conference. She said investigators are examining the authenticity of what was written in the letter, but wouldn’t reveal more about its contents, citing the ongoing investigation.

The case is being investigated as attempted homicide, Luecke said.

The three explosions occurred near the Dortmund bus as the team left the L’Arrivee Hotel and Spa on the outskirts of the Dortmund for the stadium, police said.

Chemical attack hurts Indonesia prober

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police said an anti-corruption commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked Tuesday with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.

Novel Baswedan was attacked by two assailants on a motorcycle after leaving a neighborhood mosque, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

Baswedan’s face was heavily bandaged when he was photographed at a hospital. Indonesian media described the incident as an acid attack.

The Corruption Eradication Commission is currently prosecuting a case in which it alleges about 80 conspirators and several companies stole more than a third of the funds provided for a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012.

Some of those allegedly implicated have key roles in President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s governing coalition. They include the justice minister, a former interior minister, the current speaker of the parliament and two provincial governors.