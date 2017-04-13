Embassy-attack plot foiled, Nigeria says

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Nigerian security officials have thwarted plans by Boko Haram members to attack the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom, authorities said Wednesday.

A Department of State Services statement said it broke up a ring that had "perfected plans to attack the UK and American embassies and other Western interests" in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The statement said five suspects who had been based in Benue state and the Federal Capital Territory were arrested March 25 and 26. A 20-year-old Boko Haram member was arrested March 22 in Yobe state and "confessed his involvement in executing the sinister activities of the group," the statement said.

The statement gave no further details, and officials with the department could not immediately be reached.

"For purposes of operational security, we do not comment on our security posture," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in Washington. He added, "The United States appreciates the work of Nigeria's Department of State Security and Nigerian security forces in fighting terrorism and keeping citizens and residents safe."

Boat capsizes near Spain; 3 migrants die

MADRID -- Three migrants who were trying to reach Europe, including a 10-year-old girl, died after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, Spain's maritime rescue service said Wednesday.

A service spokesman said a Spanish naval unit stationed on Alboran island, halfway between Spain and Morocco, rescued 30 migrants after the boat overturned Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman said a 10-year-old girl was found dead and that a woman died later. It was not immediately known whether the two were related.

The body of a third person -- a man -- who had been reported missing was found by police divers Wednesday.

The spokesman said the rescue service transported 29 of the migrants by boat to the Spanish port city of Almeria, while a pregnant woman was flown to an Almeria hospital for treatment. None of the 29 needed to be hospitalized.

There were no details on the migrants' nationalities.

Thousands of migrants, most from sub-Saharan African countries, try to reach Spain's shores by boat each year.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with service regulations.

Somalia frees 8 sailors held by pirates

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's military has rescued eight Indian crew members who had been held hostage by pirates, an official said Wednesday.

The sailors of a ship hijacked last week were rescued after regional forces surrounded the pirate captors in a small village outside Hobyo town, said Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, the town's mayor.

Four pirates were arrested during the operation, he said.

All the Indian crew members have now been rescued as two had been freed Sunday, the mayor said. Ten crew members were taken captive, not 11 as was initially announced by officials, he said.

Pirates made the captive crew members walk long distances in the bush for days to avoid troops who were chasing them.

"They are exhausted and hungry because of that long ordeal," the mayor said.

India's external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter that she was happy to confirm the rescue and thanked Somali authorities. She identified the ship as the MV AL Kausar.

In recent weeks, there has been a resurgence of piracy off Somalia's coast after five years of inactivity. The piracy was once a serious threat to the global shipping industry but lessened in recent years after an international effort to patrol near Somalia.

Village's Muslim, marriage limits voided

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary's Constitutional Court on Wednesday repealed a ban by a village on the construction of mosques and on headscarves like burkas and chadors worn by Muslim women.

The village also outlawed the activity of muezzins, who call Muslims to prayer, and it prohibited any "propaganda" or activities that promoted marriage not exclusively between a man and a woman or which failed to recognize marriage and the parent-child relationship as the bases for family ties.

The rules, whose constitutionality was challenged by Hungary's commissioner for fundamental rights, "aim to limit directly the freedom of conscience and religion, as well freedom of speech," the court said in its ruling.

The measures had been in place since November in the village of Asotthalom, on the Serbian border, led by Mayor Laszlo Toroczkai of the far-right Jobbik party.

Before Hungary built fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015, Asotthalom was a frequent point of entry into Hungary for migrants and refugees on their way to Western Europe.

A Section on 04/13/2017