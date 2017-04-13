Arkansas man accused of sexual contact with minor arrested again on new charges

An Arkansas man who was charged with five felonies after he was accused of sexual contact with a minor now faces 71 total charges, including rape and producing, directing or promoting sexual performance by a child, police said.

On Feb. 27, Arkansas State Police told Benton Police that a 14-year-old victim had reported she had sexual contact with 57-year-old Bruce Wayne DeVries of Benton, according to a news release issued Thursday. Multiple electronic devices seized from DeVries had sexually explicit material involving children on them, police said.

He was arrested in Paris, Texas, on three counts of felony video voyeurism and two counts of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. DeVries was booked into Saline County jail and later posted a $25,000 bond, the release said.

Then, after further investigation, authorities found "additional evidence" to arrest DeVriews on 63 added counts of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release said.

Authorities said another juvenile victim also came forward, leading to three additional charges of rape, producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and distributing, possessing or viewing of a matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

DeVries was arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn., and booked back into the Saline County jail Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.