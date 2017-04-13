Arkansas man accused of ramming vehicle, hitting victim with baseball bat

A 32-year-old Baxter County man rammed another man's vehicle Wednesday afternoon and then struck him in the head with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Bobby Dean Holt faces charges of second-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief.

The victim told investigators he met Holt at a gas station and agreed to follow him back to Holt's home to retrieve a BMX bike, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release.

Once he pulled into the driveway, Holt "allegedly turned his vehicle around in the opposite direction and moved toward the victim at a fast speed, intentionally ramming the front of the victim’s vehicle," Montgomery wrote.

The victim reported Holt then got out and hit him in the head with a bat, authorities said, noting the victim was treated at the scene but declined hospitalization.

Holt was arrested a short time later. He told investigators he hit the victim with a flashlight "because he felt the victim was acting in a threatening manner," Montgomery wrote.

Holt remained in the Baxter County jail Thursday afternoon, online records show.