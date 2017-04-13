Home /
Arkansas man accused of ramming vehicle, hitting victim with baseball bat
This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.
A 32-year-old Baxter County man rammed another man's vehicle Wednesday afternoon and then struck him in the head with a baseball bat, authorities said.
Bobby Dean Holt faces charges of second-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief.
The victim told investigators he met Holt at a gas station and agreed to follow him back to Holt's home to retrieve a BMX bike, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release.
Once he pulled into the driveway, Holt "allegedly turned his vehicle around in the opposite direction and moved toward the victim at a fast speed, intentionally ramming the front of the victim’s vehicle," Montgomery wrote.
The victim reported Holt then got out and hit him in the head with a bat, authorities said, noting the victim was treated at the scene but declined hospitalization.
Holt was arrested a short time later. He told investigators he hit the victim with a flashlight "because he felt the victim was acting in a threatening manner," Montgomery wrote.
Holt remained in the Baxter County jail Thursday afternoon, online records show.
titleist10 says... April 13, 2017 at 1:46 p.m.
Lock him up!!
