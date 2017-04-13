Car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40, killing Arkansas man

An Arkansas man was killed on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County after the car he was in rear-ended a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, police said.

A 2014 tractor-trailer and a 2014 Toyota Camry were heading west on I-40 in Marion around 7:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The tractor-trailer slowed down due to an accident, but the Camry did not, and the car rear-ended the 18-wheeler, police said.

James M. Mickerson II, 29, of Marion was in the Camry and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The report did not specify if Mickerson was the driver or a passenger.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry.

Mickerson's death is the 135th on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.