Arkansas man in stable condition after early-morning shooting

A 39-year-old Hot Springs man was said to be in stable condition after being shot early Thursday.

Bobby Shane Herring was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the right torso after officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to 838 Lakeshore Drive, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Herring was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition later Thursday, police said.

No arrests have been made and further details about what happened weren't immediately available.

Police noted the investigation is ongoing and said detectives were "currently working to identify the suspect."