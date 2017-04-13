Arkansas woman dies after car goes airborne, rolls over

An Arkansas woman was killed Tuesday after the car she was riding in went airborne, landed and rolled several times in Lonoke County, authorities said.

A 2005 Ford was traveling east at a high rate of speed in the 4000 block of Arkansas 294 near South Bend shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ford drove off the road into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne, police said. The vehicle reportedly landed on the right passenger side before rolling several times.

Passenger Crystal Cummings, 31, of Jacksonville suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 31-year-old Lilly Thompson of Jacksonville, and another passenger, 36-year-old Jason Butler of Brinkley, were reportedly injured. One was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and the other was taken to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 134 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.