Body found on interstate in Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:26 p.m.
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Interstate 49 in southwest Arkansas Wednesday.
Miller County sheriff's office Lt. Les Moody said deputies were called about 3 p.m. to the interstate in the Fouke area, where they found the body of a white female.
Moody said investigators believe the person was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene Wednesday morning. No information about the suspect vehicle is known.
The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification.
