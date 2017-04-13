Body found on interstate in Arkansas

Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Interstate 49 in southwest Arkansas Wednesday.

Miller County sheriff's office Lt. Les Moody said deputies were called about 3 p.m. to the interstate in the Fouke area, where they found the body of a white female.

Moody said investigators believe the person was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene Wednesday morning. No information about the suspect vehicle is known.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification.