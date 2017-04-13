Budget red ink swells in March, U.S. data show

WASHINGTON -- The federal government ran a budget deficit in March that was sharply higher than a year ago, largely because of a hitch in the calendar. Through the first half of this budget year, the deficit is running almost 15 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department reported that the monthly deficit in March totaled $176.2 billion, compared with $108 billion in March of last year. A big part of that increase reflected $42 billion in April benefit payments that were shifted into March because April 1 fell on a Saturday this year.

Through the first six months of this budget year, the deficit totaled $526.9 billion, up 14.7 percent from last year's six-month total of $459.4 billion.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year's deficit will decline 4.6 percent to $559 billion when the budget year ends on Sept. 30. That would compare with a 2016 deficit of $585.6 billion.

Through the first six months of this budget year, government receipts totaled $1.47 trillion, a slight 0.2 percent above last year, while outlays totaled $2 trillion, 3.3 percent higher than spending for the same period a year ago.

The report said the federal government collected $695 billion in individual income taxes from Oct. 1 through March 31, up from the $674.7 billion collected in the same period a year ago. Year-to-date corporate income tax collections over the same period totaled $100.2 billion, down from $121.9 billion in 2016.

The Congressional Budget Office's estimate for the deficit this year is based on current law remaining unchanged. President Donald Trump has called for a program of tax cuts for individuals and businesses and increased government spending in such areas as defense and repairing the nation's aging infrastructure.

Accumulating budget deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totals more than $19.85 trillion as of Tuesday. That figure includes about $5.4 trillion the government owes itself, mostly from borrowing from the Social Security Trust Fund.

