Thursday, April 13, 2017, 12:26 p.m.

Cash taken in burglary of west Little Rock lab services testing company

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.

A burglar made off with $100 in cash after gaining access to a lab services testing company in west Little Rock, authorities said.

An official with Any Lab Test Now at 301 N. Shackleford Road said workers opening the business Wednesday morning discovered drawers had been "pilfered through" and $100 was missing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police believe the rear door was mistakenly left ajar and unlocked and the intruder gained access through it.

No arrests have been made.

Any Lab Test Now is a national franchise that offers a range of clinical testing services including DNA and toxicology tests.

