COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 13 – April 16

National Library Week Celebration

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will celebrate National Library Week with giveaways daily. Stop by and register to win one of many prizes. The library will is also offering Fine-Free Days through April 22. Patrons can bring in past-due items, and the library will forgive their fines. The library’s hours are 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, drop by the library, call (870) 793-8814 or visit www.indcolib.com.

April 14

Easter Community Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — There will be an Easter Community Celebration at 2 p.m. at Seven Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center, 1040 Wedding Ford Road. Children are asked to bring an Easter basket for the Easter-egg hunt, which will offer lots of candy and special prizes. The event will also feature hamburgers and hot dogs.

Gospel Concert

WARD — The LeFevre Quartet, a Southern gospel group, will perform at 7 p.m. at DaySpring Missionary Baptist Church. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted. For more information, call (501) 850-2056 or (501) 628-1838.

April 14, April 16 and April 21-22

Ozark Foothills FilmFest

BATESVILLE — The 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest will take place Friday, Saturday, and April 21 and 22. All screenings will be in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Other activities will be at Lyon College and Josie’s Steakhouse, also in Batesville. The FilmFest will screen 34 films during the event, most of which are Arkansas premieres. About a dozen of the filmmakers whose work is presented will attend and conduct post-screening Q&As. Individual screenings cost $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors, and a Red Eye All Movie Pass is $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. For the complete schedule for the festival, visit www.ozarkfoothillsfilmfest.org.

April 16

Searcy Easter Egg Hunt

SEARCY — Searcy Parks and Recreation will have its annual Easter egg hunt at the Searcy Adult Softball Complex. Face-painting, games and visits with the Easter Bunny will begin at 8 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call (501) 279-1010.

Community Easter Egg Drop

BATESVILLE — The Community Easter Egg Drop will take place at Pioneer Stadium, with 10,000 eggs dropped from a helicopter. Gates will open at 10:45 a.m., and the eggs will be dropped at 11:30 a.m. This free family event will feature egg hunts for children ages 1 through 10, bounce houses, face-painting, music, food, a photo booth and more.

Concord Easter Egg Hunt

CONCORD — An Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road. Prizes will be given away, and hot dogs and cupcakes will be served after the egg hunt. Attendees are welcome to bring cameras to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Everyone is welcome.

April 17

Acoustic Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be an acoustic music gathering from 6-8 p.m. in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The event will focus on gospel, country and old-time rock ’n’ roll songs, including tunes with the themes Easter parade and April showers. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

April 18

Presidio Brass Concert

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Concert Series, sponsored by Centennial Bank, will present Presidio Brass in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the ASU-Beebe’s Owen Center Auditorium, 910 Pecan St. Seating is on a first-come basis. Tickets will be on sale at 6:30 p.m., and the theater will open at 7. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors, students, military personnel and educators. For more information, call

(501) 882-4474, email jbbristow@asub.edu, or visit www.asub.edu.

ONGOING

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

New Independence County Library Website

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., has a new website, www.indcolib.com. Highlights of the new site include integrated search results from the homepage; an updated and easy-to-read display of the library’s hours; an improved, easy-to-use mobile version; links to the online catalog and the e-books catalog; a link to suggest titles for purchase by the library; and genealogy and research sources. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Scholarships for Educators

Practicing educators in Arkansas public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for graduate study in the 2017-2018 academic year. The grants are awarded to educators with a proven academic record and at least one year of successful teaching experience. The grants are funded by contributions from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, visit www.artanow.com. Scholarship applications, which are due by June 15, may be downloaded from the site.

Friends of Old Main Spring Concert Series

SALEM — The Friends of Old Main will host Fridays With Friends, the organization’s third annual spring concert series, in the Old Main schoolhouse auditorium, 221 N. Oak St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served by members of the Friends, and music will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $7. The lineup for the series includes Friday’s concert with Chuck Young, Johnny Medford and Friends; April 21, Joe Beavers and Bobby Gilstrap; and April 28, The Natural Disasters, featuring John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Roark. Proceeds will benefit the schoolhouse’s renovations. For more information, visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation page on Facebook or call (501) 607-3767.

Ozarka College Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes are offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Spring Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Spring Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. April 20 at the BAAC Gallery on Main. The cost is $35 per person. Register online at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Desserts for Diabetics Course

MELBOURNE — In a partnership with ARcare, Ozarka College will offer Desserts for Diabetics, a Continuing Education course, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at Ozarka College. Participants will not cook during this demonstration class but will sample Peach Bavarian, prepared by Ozarka College’s chef Alden Griffus, Certified Chef de Cuisine. There is no charge to enroll, but seating is limited. To register, call Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or email alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

Christian Research Hospital Convention

SEARCY — Christian Research Hospital will present its first convention, Merciful African Supper for the Poorest with HIV/AIDS. Events will include an African dance, fashion show and dinner from 6-9 p.m. April 21 in the Parish Hall at St. James Catholic Church, 1102 Pioneer Road. The cost is $30, and the mission is HIV/AIDS. Another event, an African dance, fashion show and snack/coffee will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 22 in the Administrative Auditorium at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave. The cost is $10, and there will be a debate on poverty. For more information, visit www.christianresearchhospital.org or email christianresearchhospital@gmail.com.

Earth Day Workshop for Kids

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a free Earth Day Workshop for Kids on April 22 at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Pre-K through first-grade students will meet from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and second- through sixth-graders will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Preregistration is required. Register online at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org or cal (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament

BALD KNOB — The fifth annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Bald Knob Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble, and the fee is $35 per person. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tee time is 10 a.m. A free lunch will be provided. For more information, call Julius Odom at (501) 283-0194.

Gardening Seminar

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Master Gardeners will host the Gardening A-Z: From Plant to Plate Gardening Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Izard County High School. Keynote speakers Sherrie Smith and Gena Stout will present the seminar, with an emphasis on vegetable gardening. Lunch will be available on-site. For more information, visit www.mastergardenersizardcounty.webs.com.

Macy’s Stroll and Roll

BATESVILLE — The third annual Macy’s Stroll and Roll is set for 10 a.m. April 22 in Riverside Park, rain or shine. All are invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Batesville in this benefit walk to support a cure for Angelman syndrome. The benefit is named for Macy Bryant, the 4-year-old daughter of Ronda and Josh Bryant of Batesville. Entertainment will include a River City Cruisers car display, dance and gymnast performances, and local singers, as well as a bounce house and a petting zoo. Day-of-event registration fees are $25 and $15. For more information, visit batesvillekiwanis.org.

Communitywide Swap Meet

HIGHLAND — Vendors are needed for the second annual communitywide swap meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the A.L. Hutson Center. Inside and outside spaces are available for $25 each. Booths can be set up, or items can be sold from cars, trucks or trailers. For more information, call Pat or Kari at Curves Spring River Area at (870) 856-6010.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players or $20 for individuals. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

American Legion Post 71 Golf Tournament

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 will present its third annual Golf Tournament on April 24 at the Rolling Hills Country Club. The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Flight prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, plus prizes for closest to the hole and longest drive. The entry fee is $75 per person and $300 for a team during early registration through Monday. Excel Ford will sponsoring a hole-in-one prize of a 2017 Ford Vehicle. A meal will be provided after play. The rain date will be May 1. Checks can be mailed to American Legion Post 71, P.O. Box 951, Cabot, AR 72023; or call (501) 203-5715 or visit americanlegioncabot@suddenlink.net.

Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner

SEARCY — The Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Robbins Sanford Grand Hall, 118 N. Spring St. The dinner will benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission in Searcy. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, call (501) 380-8283.

Cherokee Village Community Chorus Concert

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Cherokee Village Community Chorus will present its spring concert at 6:30 p.m. April 28 and at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Omaha Center. The performance, titled That’s Show Biz, is a concert of Broadway show tunes. Tickets, at $5 each, are available from any chorus member or at the door. All are invited to attend.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. There will be vendors, door prizes, quilt displays and food. No more than two quilts may be entered — three for Daisy Patch Quilt Club members. Entries may be brought in April 25, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Daylily Society Spring Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have its annual spring sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m to noon April 29 on the east side of the court square. For more information, call (501) 268-3711.

CASA Derby Day Fundraiser

NEWPORT — The 3rd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates will present a Derby Day fundraiser for CASA from 2:30-6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Newport Country Club. Attendees will watch the Kentucky Derby live on a big-screen TV. There will be a win, place or show raffle, with raffle tickets at $5 each or five for $20. The event will also feature heavy hors d’oeurves, a Horseshoe Pitching Contest, a Ladies Hat Contest, silent and live auctions, a hobby-horse race for adults, and two areas for photo opportunities. The cost is $35 per person. For more information, call Judy Felts at (870) 219-9791.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m May 10 at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme for the expo is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from 10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

