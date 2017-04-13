Emails to 16-year-old girl lead to Arkansas teacher's arrest

DANVILLE -- A teacher at the Danville School District was arrested Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl told authorities they had intimate email conversations and that he had discussed having an interest in a sexual relationship with her, the Yell County sheriff's office said.

The man, James Dill, 38, and the student denied ever following through with actual physical contact, Chief Sheriff's Deputy John Foster said in a news release.

Foster said Dill has cooperated with authorities.

Dill was a teacher as of Wednesday morning, but Foster said that he would defer to the school system on whether Dill was still employed there. No one answered the phone at the school early Wednesday evening.

Dill remained jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond. He had not been charged by the prosecuting attorney's office as of late Wednesday.

State Desk on 04/13/2017