FBI director: Public should be sensitive to fake news
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey says Americans should be mindful of foreign efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections.
He says people should be aware of the possibility that what they're reading is shaped by "troll farms" looking to push particular messages or disinformation.
Comey made the remarks at a Newseum event Wednesday night.
The nation's intelligence agencies said in a January report that Russian efforts to interfere in last year's presidential election included paid social media users, or "trolls." The report said that part of the goal was to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The FBI is investigating Russian meddling in last year's election, including whether the Kremlin coordinated with Trump campaign associates.
