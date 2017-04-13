Happy birthday. It is not imperative that you know what you're doing before you embark. If it were, no one would venture, create, explore or love. Trust yourself to figure it out as you go. You'll especially love where you go in May. June is for promises exchanged to be kept all year. July brings an investment opportunity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bodily responses, such as hunger, sleepiness and fear, are not commanders of our being, just suggestions from the physical realm. They can be heeded or overridden to suit other needs. When overridden they will lessen in intensity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What we resist persists. Let go and the opposing force might come forward, but it won't be able to grip you. You'll be like water, offering nothing to grab onto.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you seek to bypass the problem, you'll squander precious energy. This one needs to be addressed. But don't worry: Mere confrontation will shrink it considerably.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): They will never say you weren't generous. In fact, you may feel compelled to give more than is necessary or appropriate, though you won't regret this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will solve one of the great mysteries of life -- like, "What are other people's motives?" or "What's he thinking?" Well, maybe you won't find the definitive answer, but you'll get a rather enlightening glimpse of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Accepting what you can't change is one way to go about it, though you might accidentally find that through acceptance a transformation happens anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Should you spend, save or give what you have? Whichever choice you make will end in loss; it's just a matter of timing. So the answer really depends on personal style and priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You haven't forgotten about the person who knocked themselves out to help you. However, you also haven't shown official appreciation, at least to your standards. You'll enjoy fulfilling this part of your to-do list.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Selfies don't always represent the prevailing narcissism of the age. Today's snaps will be about letting others know you're proud to be together and you want to share the memory in later days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be worried about whether your plans have a solid foundation. Is there anything hidden you might be missing? Are your worries a form of resistance, or an intuition? Don't move until you feel better about this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In fairy tales, uninvited guests turn up at the party, resentful at the slight and wielding spells of vengeance. In real life, it's just hurt feelings, but that's pretty bad, too. Include everyone and you won't have to worry about it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Regardless of how cool, or solid or useful a thing may be, what's popular now could be out tomorrow. You've no control over the trends, but you know what feels right for you and you'll be happy you acted on that instinct.

Weekend on 04/13/2017