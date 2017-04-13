• Kevin Covington, a police sergeant in Austin, Texas, said his first thought was "You've got to be kidding me," after police were alerted to a prostitution ring operating at a strip-mall massage parlor when the mall's property manager told them that a sewer line was clogged with condoms.

• Mel Rulison, 87, of Gloversville, N.Y., retired as a route driver for The Leader-Herald, ending a 57-year career delivering between 220 and 300 newspapers a day, seven days a week, beginning in 1960, for deliveries that over time amounted to more than 5 million.

• Sergei Ryzhikov, a Russian cosmonaut, returned to Earth after a mission on the International Space Station with a tiny relic from the body of St. Serafim of Sarov that he received from its home monastery last year and plans to give to an Orthodox church near Russia's cosmonaut training center.

• Douglas Oneal, 71, of Baker, La., was charged with cruelty to a child, accused of locking his 13-year-old son in a horse trailer overnight to punish him for being disrespectful, telling deputies "he had to do something else" because whipping his son was no longer working.

• Glenn Jacobs, known as the villainous Kane in WWE professional wrestling, has filed papers to run as a Republican for mayor of Knox County, Tenn., saying at his campaign announcement he wanted "to do his part" to ensure that the county remains a "great place" to live and work.

• Horst Preisl, an Austrian beekeeper, estimates he lost about $16,000 when thieves made off with dozens of beehives containing about 1 million bees from a park in Ebreichsdorf, a town south of Vienna.

• Steven Dowling, 60, of Upper Black Eddy, Pa., was sentenced to time served after telling a judge that he changed his mind about stealing a woman's purse when she fell and held on after he grabbed it, saying he let her keep the bag because it "kind of hit me right then: 'I'm not doing this.'"

• Olusola Luke, 38, a Nigerian residing in Guatemala, was arrested on conspiracy and theft charges after federal prosecutors in St. Louis said he stole the identities of dozens of people to file false tax returns and collected about $734,000 in refunds.

• Bruce Rideout, 79, of Lynn, Mass., says that he's getting a custom frame made for a 2-cent check he got from the U.S. Treasury Department, adding that he's not sure why he got the check and doesn't plan on asking.

