Judge in lawsuit over fatal shooting of Little Rock teen to review footage after claim of possible juror misconduct

The judge presiding over a lawsuit against a former Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a teenage burglary suspect plans to review security camera footage Thursday morning to investigate a claim of possible juror misconduct.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller is presiding over the civil suit against Josh Hastings, who fatally shot 15-year-old Bobby Moore III Aug. 12, 2012. Hastings fired multiple shots at Moore while he was driving a Honda Civic during an investigation of car break-ins at the Shadow Lake Apartments, 13111 W. Markham St.

The 11-member jury in the trial deliberated for more than 9 hours Wednesday to decide whether Hastings, 31, used excessive force when he shot and killed Moore and whether a reasonable officer would have done the same. Sylvia Perkins, Moore’s mother, filed the wrongful-death suit.

Around 10 p.m., the jury told the judge they could not reach a unanimous verdict. Miller sent them home, telling them to sleep on it and return at 9 a.m.

Before the jury reconvened Thursday morning, the lawyer representing Perkins, Michael Laux, told Miller he had heard about the “possibility of juror misconduct” from one of Moore’s family members.

On Friday night after court adjourned, Deazzaray Perkins said she and another family member were outside the federal courthouse when they saw one of the jurors come out, linger and then go back inside to speak with some of the guards, Laux told the judge. Then, Josh Hastings and his father, Terry Hastings, exited the courthouse with that juror following “inches” behind them, Laux said.

The father and son spoke to one another while the juror followed, head down, the family members told Laux. The trio crossed the street going south. Then, as Perkins’ family tried to take a picture, they dispersed and the juror got into a brown or tan truck, Laux said.

Neither the juror’s name nor identifying details were mentioned in the courtroom.

Laux told Miller that no lawyers on the defense team witnessed the incident and cannot speak to its veracity or falsehood. Laux said he was bringing it to the judge’s attention because he recently learned of the incident and felt it was his duty to tell the court.

Miller described his thought process to the lawyers in the courtroom, saying, “At this point, what do you do?” The jury has already met for 10 hours, he said, and there’s no telling what affect this juror might have had.

Miller also said there could be numerous mitigating circumstances — like the juror losing his or her cellphone — that could explain the incident. The judge decided that “if there’s video of it, we can see what it looks like” and then “deal with it” from there.

He asked a courtroom official to retrieve security footage from the federal courthouse.

Vaux told the court he’s “not looking to milk something that’s not there.”

In response, Miller said, “Let’s just look at the tape.” Miller said if the events that the Perkins family described actually took place as like they said, he would likely declare a mistrial.

While Vaux was speaking, Josh Hastings turned around to shush his visibly-upset family members, telling them to “stop it.”

After making a decision, Miller ushered the jury back into the courtroom. He did not tell them about the possible misconduct and instructed them to reconvene and try again to reach a verdict.

As a juror, you must “be willing to reexamine your own view and change your mind,” he said.

If a verdict cannot be reached, the case will have to be tried again, Miller said.