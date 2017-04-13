In killing of judge, charge in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A man was charged Wednesday in the killing of a criminal court judge who was shot to death outside his Chicago home after a woman he knew was wounded by gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in Monday's fatal shooting of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. No details were immediately released on what led police to Smith.

Guglielmi said earlier that investigators were "questioning individuals" in the case who were "people of interest." He declined to specify how many.

Myles, 66, was shot early Monday outside his South Side Chicago home. The woman he knew had already been shot and police have said Myles exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, too.

Police have not released the woman's name, saying she is a witness to the killing.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

Myles received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He was appointed to the court in 1999. Circuit court judges appointed him an associate judge in 2001 and Myles had served in the criminal division since 2009, according to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

Anti-gay preacher guilty as molester

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A Georgia-based preacher and anti-gay activist who called gays "sinners" after the deaths of 49 people at Miami's Pulse nightclub was convicted of molesting two teenagers who attended his church.

A jury found Kenneth Adkins, 57, guilty Monday of eight criminal counts, including aggravated child molestation, involving a 15-year-old boy and girl at his church seven years ago.

Prosecutors said the pastor pressured two teenagers -- a boy and girl, both 15 -- to have sex while Adkins watched in his office at Greater New Dimension Church in 2009. They said the pastor also touched the girl inappropriately.

While the male victim testified against Adkins during his trial, the young woman testified the allegations were false. Sentencing is scheduled for April 25. A defense attorney for Adkins, Kevin Gough, said he would seek a new trial, arguing that prosecutors withheld key evidence.

After the June 2016 attack at the Pulse nightclub, Adkins sent out several anti-gay tweets, including: "I know y'all want some special attention," Adkins said. "Yall are sinners who need Jesus. This was an attack on America." And, in a follow-up tweet that Adkins would later contend was misinterpreted, he wrote homosexuals got "what they deserve."

Border wall draws suit over wildlife

PHOENIX -- A conservation group and an Arizona congressman on Wednesday filed what they say is the first federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

The lawsuit was filed in Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a southern Arizona Democrat.

Wildlife conservationists say the wall would be detrimental to rare animals such as jaguars and ocelots that are known to traverse the international line and are listed as endangered species.

The suit calls for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to put together a report on the environmental impact of construction of the wall and expanded patrolling operations on the U.S.-Mexico border. It also asks a judge to have the Homeland Security Department assess the environmental impact of its border operations since 2001.

A spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Prior legal challenges to border fencing have been unsuccessful. The Southwest border already has roughly 650 miles of fencing in various forms, along with underground sensors and camera towers.

