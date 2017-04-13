• The Daily Mail apologized to first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday and agreed to pay damages and attorneys fees to settle two lawsuits she had filed over an article last year asserting that the professional modeling agency she worked for in the 1990s had also been an escort service. "We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them," a lawyer for the British newspaper told a judge, Andrew Nicol, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. "We apologize to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her." The terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed. The Daily Mail published its article on Trump on Aug. 20, quoting from a report in a magazine in Slovenia, where she was born, and a biography of her by a journalist, Bojan Pozar. In September, Trump sued The Daily Mail in Montgomery County in Maryland, as well as in London, and the tabloid quickly published a retraction. After the Maryland court dismissed that case, saying it did not have jurisdiction, Trump filed a new case in February in New York. Melania Trump also sued a Maryland blogger, Webster Tarpley, 71, who published claims like those cited by The Daily Mail and who agreed to pay damages in a settlement reached in February.

• The Miami leg of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson's national listening tour started with a glitch when he got briefly stuck in an elevator after a visit Wednesday to the rooftop of the Courtside Family Apartments, a complex co-developed by former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning and his nonprofit AM Affordable Housing. When Mourning was late for the start of the event, Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu began the tour without him, playing a game of foosball with Carson in the building's rec room and then showing him the facility's basketball court. However, they got stuck in the elevator along with five other people just as Mourning arrived. The elevator descended safely but the doors were jammed, so Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to pry them open. Carson smiled as he emerged from the elevator, and Mourning apologized profusely, telling Carson, "I'm sure you guys know where to find me."

