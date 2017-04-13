On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM.: Which is more important in your view, Christmas or Easter? I know we spend most of our time and money preparing for Christmas, but Easter is important also, isn't it?

-- R.R.

DEAR R.R.: A friend of mine says that this is like asking which wing of an airplane is more important. Both are equally important and equally necessary -- and the same is true of Christmas and Easter.

At Christmas we celebrate the fact of Christ's coming into the world. He was born as a helpless baby to a poor woman and her husband in an insignificant part of the Roman Empire. And yet that baby was different from every other baby who had ever been born, or ever would be born -- for He was God in human flesh. From all eternity He was God -- but on that first Christmas He entered time, and He walked among us. As the Bible says, "The Word was God... and the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us" (John 1:1, 14).

At Easter, however, we celebrate the reason for Christ's coming into the world. We have rebelled against God, and as a result our lives are enslaved by evil and sin and death. But Christ came into the world to free us from all these -- and He did this by dying on the cross for our sins and then conquering death by His resurrection from the dead. Because of His death and resurrection, we can have hope -- hope for our lives right now, and hope for all eternity.

Is your faith and hope in Christ? Make sure, by making your commitment to Him today. God's promise is for you: "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die" (John 11:25).

