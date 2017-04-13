Pack holding prosthetic limb lost in Buffalo River

Hikers and canoeists in the Buffalo National River area are on the lookout for a lost backpack.

There is no description of the pack itself, but it does have one defining characteristic: It contains a prosthetic arm.

The hiker, whose name hasn't been disclosed, lost the backpack while trying to cross the Buffalo River on March 30 near Woolum campground, said Caven Clark, a spokesman for the Buffalo National River.

Woolum campground is in western Searcy County, about 7 miles southwest of St. Joe. Woolum is near the spot where Richland Creek empties into the Buffalo River.

The river was swollen in late March from heavy rains. Clark said the river was high but not at flood stage when the hiker attempted to wade across it.

"I continue to tell people that no matter what the circumstances, if the river is high, if it's brown, carrying debris, don't even think about getting in it," Clark said. "The power of water is hard to convey, which is why people continue to drown in their vehicles at seemingly shallow water crossings."

Kevin Cheri, superintendent of the national park, said debris under the water's surface can "knock you over or entangle and drag you under."

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Cheri said they advise people to avoid swimming or wading across the river during high or flood conditions.

"We have had drownings where young people have attempted to swim the river during high-water levels," he said.

Cheri said the backpack probably is at the bottom of the river or snagged on limbs somewhere.

"If some folks haven't found it yet, I'm thinking it has sunk," Cheri said. "If it's not found soon, when we get into the summer months, the river starts to drop with fewer rains, and it might become visible."

Cheri said there is a chance the backpack made it 25 miles down the Buffalo to the White River, which flows through eastern Arkansas before eventually emptying into the Mississippi River in Desha County.

But the backpack probably didn't make it all the way to the White River, he said.

"A backpack has lots of straps, including shoulder straps," Cheri said. "It does have a lot that can get snags."

Messages about the lost backpack have been posted on the My Buffalo River Facebook page and elsewhere on social media in hopes of finding it.

If someone finds the backpack, Clark asks they call the park ranger at the Tyler Bend Visitor Center at (870) 439-2502.

Metro on 04/13/2017