Police: 2 force way into North Little Rock home, rob woman of phone, house keys

An 88-year-old woman told police that two robbers forced their way into her North Little Rock home and took her cellphone as well as a house key.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at a residence in the 700 block of Glynn Lane.

The victim told police that she heard knocking and opened her door to find two robbers, according to a report.

Police noted that the assailants took a cellphone that the victim was holding and house keys that the woman assumed were mistakenly thought to be vehicle keys.

The robbers, described in the report as black men between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, then ran away with the items.

One robber about 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing with a dark-colored baseball cap, she said, noting that he had a heavyset build.

The second had a slender build, stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and also wore dark clothing.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.