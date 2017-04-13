Pub quiz set for April 23 to benefit public radio

CONWAY — Trivia fans are invited to KUAR’s Pub Quiz from 5-8 p.m. April 23 at Shucked Surf and Turf Shack, 2480 Sanders Road in Conway.

The trivia night is sponsored by Challenge Entertainment, a provider of hosted live entertainment for bars and restaurants across the United States, including the Little Rock area; Shucked Surf and Turf Shack restaurant; and Friends of the KLRE/KUAR Board of Directors. Proceeds will benefit the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Public Radio, which broadcasts KUAR 89.1 and KLRE Classical 90.5 radio stations in central Arkansas.

“I am a new member of the UA Little Rock Public Radio Board, although I have listened daily to public radio since I was a teen in the 1980s,” said Amanda Moore, graduate-school program coordinator in the office of Career Services at Hendrix College in Conway.

“Public radio provides thoughtful, intelligent, balanced reporting, as well as engaging programming and eclectic musical options,” Moore said. “I love it. Now, in a time of partisan divisiveness, public radio [more than ever] provides much needed balance and reasoned analysis rooted in expert knowledge. As a Conway native, I’m very excited that this year’s pub quiz is in Conway, and I know Conway residents will enjoy supporting public radio in such a fun way.”

Liz Gron, professor of chemistry and director of advising at Hendrix, said she has been a member of the Friends of KLRE/KUAR Board for four years.

“I am part of the KUAR Friends Board because public radio is an important part of my day,” Gron said. “I cannot imagine where or how I would get the information without the station. In the morning, I go about the chores of starting the day, and the folks at Morning

Edition make sure I have the news to be current.

“I use public radio, so I support it. However, the pub quiz is for fun. Create a team, smack-talk your friends, and come out to have fun at Shucked Surf and Turf Shack in Conway with the added bonus of supporting KUAR.”

Sarah Donaghy of Little Rock, UA Little Rock Public Radio development director, said there will be no additional spectator seating for the pub quiz.

“For example, registering a team of four means a table for four will be reserved,” Donaghy said.

Those interested in participating in the pub quiz may register at www.kuar.org by Saturday for the best rates. Registration prices increase after Saturday. Registration before Saturday is for a team of one, $15; team of two, $25; team of four, $50; and team of eight, $100. Registration after Saturday is team of one, $25; team of two, $35; team of four, $70; and team of eight, $140. More information,

including the registration form, is available at www.kuar.org or on the Facebook event page www.facebook.com/events/486052341563687/.