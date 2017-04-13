Style: 'T2 Trainspotting' review

You can't go home again without becoming a “tourist in your own youth?” That's the dilemma faced by the cast and director of T2 Trainspotting, a late-arriving sequel to 1996’s high energy Trainspotting. Our Piers Marchant gives the new movie a good twice over, with a review and interview with director Danny Boyle in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. But that's not all. Piers also reviews French director Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper, while our Dan Lybarger talks to Assayas. (Dan also reviews the vroom-vroom movie Fate of the Furious.)

And Karen Martin previews next week’s Tribeca Film Festival (we're going). You can find her weekly look at the latest in home video on our blood, dirt and angels blog (blooddirtangels.com).