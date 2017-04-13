Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Cognate anagrams
This article was published today at 1:46 a.m.
Sea trip : -- I -- A --E --.
Dirty room : -- O -- -- I -- O -- Y.
Life's aim : -- A -- I -- I E --.
For trees : -- O -- E -- -- E --.
Flutter by : -- U -- -- E -- -- -- Y.
Up close : -- O U -- -- E -- .
It is clear : -- E A -- I -- -- I -- .
Closes us in : -- E -- -- U -- I O -- .
A stew, sir? : -- A I -- -- E -- -- .
ANSWERS
Pirates
Dormitory
Families
Forester
Butterfly
Couples
Realistic
Seclusion
Waitress
Weekend on 04/13/2017
Super Quiz: Cognate anagrams
