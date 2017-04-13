Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 1:53 a.m.

Super Quiz: Cognate anagrams

This article was published today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. Sea trip : -- I -- A --E --.

  2. Dirty room : -- O -- -- I -- O -- Y.

  3. Life's aim : -- A -- I -- I E --.

  4. For trees : -- O -- E -- -- E --.

  5. Flutter by : -- U -- -- E -- -- -- Y.

  6. Up close : -- O U -- -- E -- .

  7. It is clear : -- E A -- I -- -- I -- .

  8. Closes us in : -- E -- -- U -- I O -- .

  9. A stew, sir? : -- A I -- -- E -- -- .

ANSWERS

  1. Pirates

  2. Dormitory

  3. Families

  4. Forester

  5. Butterfly

  6. Couples

  7. Realistic

  8. Seclusion

  9. Waitress

Weekend on 04/13/2017

