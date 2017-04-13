Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 3:56 p.m.

Suspect identified in fatal shooting in North Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:01 p.m.

felton-duncan-is-pictured-in-this-graphic-released-by-the-north-little-rock-police-department

Felton Duncan is pictured in this graphic released by the North Little Rock Police Department.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


The North Little Rock Police Department has named a suspect in a fatal shooting during a domestic disturbance Saturday night.

The agency said in a statement that Felton Duncan, 28, is wanted on charges including first-degree murder in the killing of Rodney Austin, 44.

Officers were called about a disturbance at a residence at 5822 MacArthur Drive west of Parkway Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police found Austin at a Valero gas station nearby at MacArthur Drive and Military Drive. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he later died.

The suspected gunman had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the home on MacArthur Drive, police said Saturday.

Family members said Austin was shot after he rushed to the home to help.

Duncan will also face charges of committing a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by a certain person, authorities said, noting he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Arkansas Online