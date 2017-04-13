Teen driver killed, minor hurt when Ford Mustang runs off Arkansas highway

A 19-year-old driver from Russellville was killed late Wednesday morning when the Ford Mustang he was driving ran off an Arkansas highway and hit a utility pole, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly before noon as Ronnie Gage Westbrook was driving the 2001 Mustang west in the 3600 block of Arkansas 326 in Russellville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle first hit a mailbox and then a utility pole, the report said. Westbrook suffered fatal injuries.

A minor who was riding in the car was hurt, though the report didn't list the severity of the injuries. It also didn't name the minor or provide an age.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

There have been at least 134 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.