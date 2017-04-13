Tillerson: No Russia traction

MOSCOW -- The United States and Russia laid bare their divides on Syria and other matters Wednesday, as the United States' top diplomat left an almost two-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the sense the countries have reached a "low level" in relations.

That assessment by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reflected the former Cold War foes' inability to forge greater cooperation.

"There is a low level of trust between our two countries," Tillerson told reporters in Moscow. "The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship."

Only minutes earlier, his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had claimed the two countries agreed to work together on a probe of last week's chemical weapon attack in northern Syria that prompted retaliatory U.S. missile strikes. The U.S. blames Russia's ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Russia says Syrian rebels are responsible.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Lavrov reiterated the Russian view that the facts about the chemical weapon attack had yet to be determined, and denounced what he described as the "media hysteria" surrounding the assault.

Lavrov also said Putin might agree to resume an information-sharing "deconfliction" network with the United States on the countries' warplane flights in Syria. Russia suspended its role in the system after the U.S. missile strikes, and Lavrov said it could be restored if the U.S.-led coalition conducting airstrikes in Syria focused only on the Islamic State and other militant groups -- and not expand to Syrian government targets.

But R.C. Hammond, a senior Tillerson aide, said flatly, "No agreements were reached." And shortly afterward, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have demanded Syrian cooperation on the investigation.

It was the eighth time in the 6-year-old Syria conflict that Russia, one of the five permanent Security Council members, had used its veto power to shield the Syrian government.

Tillerson reiterated the U.S. view that Assad, Russia's chief Middle East ally, was responsible for the April 4 chemical weapon assault.

"This is obviously the subject where our views differ," Lavrov retorted, adding, "Russia is not seeking to cover up for anyone in the chemical weapon incident," he added.

More than 80 people were killed in what the U.S. has described as a nerve gas attack that Assad's forces undoubtedly carried out. Russia says rebels were responsible for whatever chemical agent was found, which the Trump administration calls a disinformation campaign.

Asked about President Donald Trump's description of Assad as an "animal," Tillerson said that characterization "is one that Assad has brought upon himself."

Meanwhile, Putin went on Mir TV to suggest two theories about how the sarin gas attack might not have been the responsibility of Assad. He said that there was evidence, which he did not specify, that the shells hit a bunker of chemical weapons, a view that other Russian officials have expressed previously. The United States rejected this conclusion when it declassified intelligence assessments on Tuesday.

The second theory Putin offered was that "this was all staged, in other words this was a provocation."

"This was deliberately done to create noise and pretext, for additional pressure on the legitimate Syrian government," he said. "That's all. This needs to be checked. Without a check we don't think it is possible to make any steps against the official Syrian government."

Tillerson has rejected that theory.

U.S. election

Beyond Syria, Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election also hovered over what was the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and any Trump administration Cabinet member.

Tillerson said Russian interference in the presidential election was a settled fact.

Lavrov, in response, blasted U.S. claims that it has "irrefutable evidence" of election interference. Lavrov then described a list of U.S. efforts to achieve "regime change" around the world, from Serbia to Iraq to Libya. He described them all as failures.

"We have not seen a single fact or even a hint of facts," he said. "I do not know who saw them. No one showed us anything, no one said anything, although we repeatedly asked to produce the details on which these unfounded accusations lie."

Still, Tillerson sought to stress the positives from his meetings. He said working groups would be established to improve U.S.-Russian ties and identify problems. He said the two sides would also discuss disagreements on Syria and how to end the country's civil war.

But such hopes appeared optimistic as the diplomats outlined their sharply diverging views on Syria. Until the chemical attack, the Trump administration had sought to step back from the U.S. position that Assad should leave power. But Tillerson repeated the administration's new belief that "the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end."

Tillerson said Syria's government had committed more than 50 attacks using chlorine or other chemical weapons over the duration of the conflict. And he suggested that possible war-crimes charges could be levied against the Syrian leader. Russia has never publicly acknowledged any such attacks by Assad's forces and has tried for the past 18 months to help him expand his authority in Syria.

While the most immediate U.S.-Russian dispute concerned culpability for the chemical weapons, broader disagreements over everything from Ukraine to Russia's support for once-fringe candidates in European elections were among other sore points.

The meeting between Putin and Tillerson wasn't formally confirmed until the last minute, after days of speculation about whether the Russian would refuse to grant the former oil executive an audience. Putin's decision to host Tillerson signaled Moscow's intent to maintain communication with the U.S. even as the countries bash each other publicly in louder and louder tones.

Tillerson was greeted frostily in the Russian capital as Lavrov began their meeting Wednesday by demanding to know America's "real intentions."

"We have seen very alarming actions recently with an unlawful attack against Syria," Lavrov said, referring to the 59 Tomahawk missiles Trump launched at a Syrian air base to punish Assad for using chemical weapons. "We consider it of utmost importance to prevent the risks of replay of similar action in the future."

The feuding also played out at the United Nations, where Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution to bolster calls for international inquiries into the chemical attack. Earlier this week, forensic experts in Turkey said the banned nerve agent sarin was used.

"To my colleagues from Russia -- you are isolating yourselves from the international community every time one of Assad's planes drop another barrel bomb on civilians and every time Assad tries to starve another community to death," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told 15-member Security Council.

The United Kingdom's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft accused Russia of siding with "a murderous, barbaric criminal, rather than with their international peers."

Russia's U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, stared back at Rycroft and said he "cannot accept that you insult Russia."

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman of The Associated Press; by David E. Sanger, Rick Gladstone and Somini Sengupta of The New York Times; and by Carol Morello, David Filipov and Brian Murphy of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/13/2017