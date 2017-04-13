Home /
Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over Chick-fil-A
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.
PITTSBURGH — Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Twitter to mock a group of Pittsburgh college students opposed to the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to their campus.
A student newspaper at Duquesne University reports that a student government representative last month proposed asking the university to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A. Niko Martini told The Duquesne Duke that Chick-fil-A "has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights."
Trump Jr. tweeted a link to an article on the controversy Thursday and wrote: "Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered"
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has publicly spoken about his opposition to gay marriage. The Atlanta-based company said in a statement Thursday: "Everyone is welcome in our restaurants."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over Chick-fil-A
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.