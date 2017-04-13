Home /
Wreck closes part of I-440 for third day in a row
This article was published today at 8:50 a.m.
A wreck on Interstate 440 south of Interstate 40 closed part of the highway for the third day in a row, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said.
The agency said in an emailed alert shortly before 8:30 a.m. that a wreck had closed all eastbound lanes at the 9 mile marker, though one lane had been reopened before 9 a.m. The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped traffic in the area.
Wrecks in the same area closed I-440 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the highway agency, said the crash that caused the latest closure involved a truck and actually occurred sometime earlier Thursday morning, but the highway had to be shut to remove the tractor-trailer from the scene.
He noted the area is a construction zone and said the crashes are likely a result of "driver error."
"The work zone is set up accordingly and really when you have accidents in work zones, the usual suspects are driving too fast or not paying attention," he said.
There was no word on caused the other crashes.
1234penner says... April 13, 2017 at 9:26 a.m.
REEVALUATE YOUR AREA THE ROAD IS TOO NARROW FOR BIG TRUCKS.....
