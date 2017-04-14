2 students report being robbed at gunpoint of chips, candy at Little Rock high school

Two students selling chips and candy at a Little Rock high school told police they were robbed of the items by another student who wielded a gun and threatened to use it, authorities said.

The victims, who are 15 and 16, told investigators they were selling the snack foods Wednesday morning at Central High School when another student approached as though he wanted to buy something.

The would-be buyer was said to then display a gun and order the teen sellers onto the ground while threatening to "blow their ... heads off," according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The robber then fled with about $20 worth of candy and chips, the report noted.

Police say they "immediately" located the 16-year-old suspect named by the victims, but he appeared "dumbfounded" and had no gun, candy or chips on him.

Robbery detectives will continue to investigate what happened, the report said.