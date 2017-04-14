7 deaths from state wrecks reported in 4 days, police say

At least seven people have died since Sunday because of accidents on state roads, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A Paragould woman was killed after her car veered off a state highway into a ditch and hit several trees Sunday morning, officials said.

About 10:30 a.m., Marion Pruett, 56, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata north on Arkansas 135 about 2 miles south of Lafe in Greene County, according to a state police report.

The Sonata left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck several trees, police said. Pruett was pronounced dead at the scene.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

A 2014 Honda ran off a Washington County road and hit a tree Sunday morning, killing a teenage driver, state police said.

The Honda was traveling west in the 4000 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a state police report. The vehicle crossed the centerline went over a curb and hit a tree, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead there, officials said. The minor was not identified by state police.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

A Hot Springs man died Sunday from injuries acquired after driving off the road and into trees last month, state police said.

Addison Samuels, 35, was driving a 1999 Porsche north on Arkansas 7 in Hot Spring County shortly before 2:30 a.m. March 28 when he drove off the road, overcorrected, then crossed both lanes of traffic and ran off the road again, according to a state police report released this week.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Samuels died Sunday. No one else was reported injured in the accident.

A Jacksonville woman died Tuesday after the car she was riding in went airborne and then rolled several times in Lonoke County, authorities said.

A 2005 Ford was traveling east at a high rate of speed in the 4000 block of Arkansas 294 near South Bend shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a state police report.

The Ford drove off the road into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne, police said. The vehicle reportedly landed on the passenger side before rolling several times.

Passenger Crystal Cummings, 31, of Jacksonville suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 31-year-old Lilly Thompson of Jacksonville, and another passenger, 36-year-old Jason Butler of Brinkley, were injured, the report said. One was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, and the other was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said.

A Marion man died when the car he was in rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County on Wednesday morning, state police said.

A 2014 tractor-trailer and a 2014 Toyota Camry were heading west on I-40 in Marion around 7:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The tractor-trailer slowed down for an accident, but the Camry did not, and the car rear-ended the 18-wheeler, police said.

James Nickerson II, 29, was in the Camry and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The report did not specify whether Nickerson was the driver or a passenger.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

A 19-year-old driver from Russellville was killed Wednesday morning when the Ford Mustang he was driving ran off a highway and hit a utility pole, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly before noon as Ronnie Gage Westbrook was driving the 2001 Mustang west in the 3600 block of Arkansas 326 in Russellville, according to a state police report.

The vehicle hit a mailbox and then a utility pole, the report said. Westbrook suffered fatal injuries.

A minor who was riding in the car was hurt, though the report didn't list the severity of the injuries. It also didn't name the minor or provide an age.

A Booneville woman was killed after the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree and overturned Wednesday night in Logan County.

Misty Perez, 39, was traveling west on Arkansas 10 east of Booneville in a 1991 Lincoln, according to a state police report. The Lincoln left the road about 8:20 p.m., struck a tree and overturned, police said. Perez suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 38-year-old Richard Lowrance of Booneville, was injured in the wreck and transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, police said.

Metro on 04/14/2017