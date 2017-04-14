Arkansas man arrested after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday night after he drove away from a traffic stop and then ran from officers, authorities said.

A sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a Honda Fit driven by Herbert Eugene Head, 44, shortly after 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle drove left of center outside North Little Rock, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report.

Head slowed the vehicle down as if to pull over, the report said, but then “quickly pulled away squealing his tires” and turned from MacArthur Drive onto Hudman Road. Authorities said Head later got out of the vehicle after turning onto a dirt road and tried to run inside a residence in the 6300 block of Hudman Road.

The deputy got out of his car and ordered Head to get on the ground, which he did, according to the report. Head told the deputy that his driver’s license was suspended and that's why he ran, the report said.

In the car, the deputy found a clear plastic bag that held 56 grams of “suspected methamphetamine,” the report said. The officer also recovered prescription pills and a loaded handgun, the report said.

Head told authorities that he had borrowed the car from a friend and that the friend had framed him by putting the gun and drugs in the car, according to the report. The vehicle was reportedly listed as stolen.

Head faces charges including possession of a firearm by a certain person, fleeing, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia and 6 counts of possession with purpose to deliver.