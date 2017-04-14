Sheriff: Arkansas deputy who opened fire during domestic disturbance resigns

A sheriff's deputy who shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Pine Bluff has resigned, authorities said Friday.

Jefferson County sheriff's office Cpl. Gerald Canada, a seven-year veteran with the agency, handed in his resignation effective Thursday, Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. said. He did not give a reason for his decision, Woods said, noting the investigation into the shooting will continue regardless.

Canada went to an apartment at the Greenwood Manor Apartment Complex, 3200 S. Fir St., around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a domestic disturbance.

Canada, accompanied by a Pine Bluff Police officer, found a woman inside who said her boyfriend had struck her, according to a Tuesday news release.

Canada found the boyfriend, identified as 23-year-old Demetrius B. Ruff Jr., in the rear bedroom, the release said. Canada attempted to handcuff him but Ruff refused and a fight broke out, officials said.

At some point during the struggle, Canada fell, and Ruff hit him in the face at least two times, the release said. The corporal reportedly pulled out his weapon and fired twice toward the 23-year-old, who then ran from the apartment.

Though Canada was “dazed from the hits he sustained,” his injuries were not life-threatening, the release said. Canada was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

At the time, neither Canada nor investigating authorities thought Ruff had been struck by the gunfire, Woods said Friday. Sometime after the shooting, Ruff contacted a law enforcement official he knows with the Pine Bluff Police Department and said he had been hit by a bullet during the altercation, Woods said.

Woods was not sure what the relationship is between Ruff and the official.

The 23-year-old would not tell police where he was and has not turned himself in to seek medical attention, Woods said. He is still being sought on a warrant for second-degree battery.