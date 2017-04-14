Cox: Want a piece of Blossom

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Brad Cox said Tiger Moth is "looking for a piece" in today's $600,000 Apple Blossom Handicap.

With heavy favorites Stellar Wind and Terra Promessa in the six-horse field, Tiger Moth's chance of an upset in the 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares 4 years old and up doesn't appear to be strong.

"It's very top heavy," Cox said. "But it's a solid race."

Tiger Moth, a 5-year-old mare who has finished in the money in five of six races at the 1 1/16-mile distance, is coming off a second-place effort in the Grade II Azeri Stakes on March 18.

The Southern California-based Stellar Wind, installed as a 3-5 favorite, captured an Eclipse Award as the country's top 3-year-old filly in 2015. The 5-year-old daughter of Curlin will make her first start since a fourth-place finish behind champions Beholder and Songbird in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.

Stellar Wind has compiled a 7-2-1 record from 12 starts. Trainer John Sadler said this will be Stellar Wind's last year to race before she starts her breeding career.

Terra Promessa has won five of six races over the Oaklawn surface, but she is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Azeri. Terra Promessa is a 4-year-old daughter of Curlin.

Streamline, who won the Azeri, is also in the six-horse field.

Terra Promessa and Streamline are listed at 8-5 and 8-1, respectively, on the morning line.

"Things will have to set up perfectly for us to have a chance," Cox said. "Stellar Wind will have to be very rusty, and we would have to have a perfect trip. Obviously with the great purse, if you're third it's a great payday."

Tiger Moth is listed at 15-1 on the morning line.

Going Dutch

Dutch Parrot will make her stakes debut in today's $400,000 Grade III Fantasy Stakes. An Arkansas-bred daughter of Eskendereya, she has two wins and two places in her four races at Oaklawn Park this meet.

"She has done nothing but improve on a daily basis," trainer William Van Meter said. "She's a very smart filly, and I think she's beginning to put everything together."

Dutch Parrot, who is 15-1 on the morning line, is one of two horses from John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable in the Fantasy. Benner Island, a 5-2 favorite, is the other.

In her only start this year against open company, Dutch Parrot finished second to Fantasy entrant Conquest Bandido in a first level allowance/optional claimer at 1 1/16 miles March 16. In her previous outing March 30, Dutch Parrot scored a 1-length victory in an $87,000 allowance race.

Dutch Parrot has one win and one place in her two races at 1 1/16 miles.

A field of 12 is entered in today's Fantasy.

"It's going to be a tough race, and I think it's really well-balanced," Van Meter said. "There's some horses with speed and there's others that take a more tactical style of racing. It should be a wide-open race, at least I hope that's what it is."

Jockey suspended

Jockey Richard Eramia has been suspended for three racing days after an incident during the seventh race Saturday.

Eramia allowed Creative Art to drift out three times in the stretch, causing interference and costing Chilango an opportunity to place higher. Creative Art was disqualified from second and placed fifth.

Because the 2017 race meet is nearing an end, the suspension days are being carried over to the opening of the 2018 meet at Oaklawn Park. The suspension dates are Jan. 12-14.

Eramia has nine wins in 164 mounts this season.

