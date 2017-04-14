Subscribe Register Login

Marriage Licenses

Christian Sepulveda Silva, 26, and Patience Mitchell, 20, both of Sherwood.

Gregory Webb, 54, and Vivian Boles, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Calvin Thomas Jr., 54, and Brenda Moats, 52, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-1453. Candace Priddy v. Patrick Gilkey.

17-1455. Lorenzo Jones Jr. v. Alicia Brown.

17-1458. Justin Green v. Brooke Green.

17-1463. Joyce Johnson v. Cameon Johnson.

17-1464. Cynthia Bennett v. Jason Bennett.

17-1468. Justin Cochran v. Danielle Cochran.

17-1469. Rachel Moody v. Clifford Moody III.

17-1471. Kimberly Moore v. Julius Moore.

GRANTED

15-1174. Shirley Carr v. Randall Carr.

17-399. Veola Scott v. Daniel Scott.

17-723. Calvin White Jr. v. Lynn White.

17-944. James Cobbs II v. Kizma Cobbs.

17-954. Charles Veasy Jr. v. Tia Williams.

