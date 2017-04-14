Gas-attack videos phony, Syrian says

Syria's president intensified on Thursday a counterattack against Western accusations that he had ordered a lethal chemical-weapons attack last week on civilians, asserting that videos of victims, including dead and convulsing children, had been faked.

In his first interview since an April 4 attack on the northern town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed more than 80 people, sickened hundreds and angered the world, President Bashar Assad reasserted the government's denials of responsibility but contended that the episode had been fabricated as a pretext for a U.S. retaliatory missile strike.

"Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand in glove with the terrorists," Assad told the news outlet Agence France-Presse. "They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack."

Assad dismissed photographs and video footage that moved President Donald Trump to launch retaliatory strikes on a Syrian air base. He insisted that his government would never use banned weapons.

"We don't know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Sheikhoun," Assad told Agence France-Presse in the television interview from Damascus, which was recorded Wednesday. "Were they dead at all?"

But Assad said evidence collected at the scene came only from "a branch of al-Qaida," referring to a former jihadi affiliate that is among the groups controlling Idlib province, where Khan Sheikhoun is.

He offered no counterevidence to that effect.

Assad's scenario was the Syrian government's second version of events in nine days. In earlier comments, officials attributed the deaths to a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel factory where chemical weapons were being made, releasing the toxins.

"There was no order to make any attack. We don't have any chemical weapons. We gave up our arsenal a few years ago," Assad said. "Even if we have them, we wouldn't use them, and we have never used our chemical arsenal in our history."

The interview with Assad was broadcast as the Syrian government's news agency asserted, without evidence, that U.S. warplanes had bombed what it called a chemical-weapons cache possessed by Islamic State militants in Syria on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of people dead, including "a large number of civilians, due to suffocation caused by the inhalation of toxic materials."

The news agency's report showed no visual proof of an attack but said it had taken place in the village of Hatla in Deir el-Zour province, causing a "white cloud that soon turned into yellow as a result of the explosion of a huge depot that includes a large amount of toxic materials."

The description appeared intended to corroborate the Syrian government's claims that all chemical-weapons attacks in the war have been carried out by militant extremists.

A spokesman for the U.S. military coalition that operates bombing missions against the Islamic State in Syria denied the report. In a Twitter post, the spokesman, Col. John Dorrian of the Air Force, wrote: "Not true! Intentional misinformation ... again!"

Trump, who has called Assad an "animal" because of the chemical-weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun, ordered a missile strike on the Shayrat air base in Syria after viewing videos and photographs of the children killed in the town.

U.S. officials have said Syrian warplanes based at Shayrat carried out the chemical-weapons assault and that Russia -- Syria's main ally -- may have or should have known about it.

Tests for Sarin Gas

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is investigating last week's chemical-weapons attack, said in a statement that its technical experts had determined the allegations of sarin gas use were credible and that it had collected samples to be analyzed.

The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the global group that polices adherence to a treaty banning such munitions, said samples taken from the attack had tested positive for sarin, Reuters reported.

Medical examiners in Turkey, where many of the Khan Sheikhoun victims were taken, also have said that autopsies showed they had been attacked with sarin, a lethal nerve agent and a banned chemical weapon.

The Syrian government was supposed to have given up its entire chemical stockpile under the terms of a 2013 deal brokered by Russia and the United States.

But a U.S. diplomat on Thursday told the chemical-weapons watchdog that Syrian authorities still possess and use chemical weapons.

Kenneth Ward, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, used a hastily convened meeting of the organization's executive council to launch a withering verbal attack on Assad and his allies in Moscow.

Ward insisted it was a deliberate attack that amounted to "a direct affront to the Chemical Weapons Convention and, indeed, a direct affront to human decency, carried out by a State Party" to the watchdog organization, according to the text of his speech that was posted on the organization's website.

Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2013 under severe international pressure after a deadly chemical attack on a Damascus suburb. Assad's government told the organization it had a 1,300-ton stockpile of chemical weapons and chemicals used to make them.

The stockpile was destroyed in an operation overseen by the chemical-weapons watchdog, but ever since there have been questions about whether Assad had declared all his weapons.

"On April 4, the lifeless bodies of innocent victims, grotesquely contorted and twisted by the nerve agent sarin, tell the real story," Ward said. Syria "continues to possess and use chemical weapons."

He added that "this outrage is abetted by Russia's continuing efforts to bury the truth and protect the Syrian regime" from consequences of using chemical weapons.

On Thursday night, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to support the watchdog's investigation.

Erdogan's office said in a statement that the two leaders held a telephone conversation during which the Turkish leader stressed that the use of chemical weapons "is the greatest crime against humanity."

The statement says "the two leaders agreed that the attack in question be investigated by the OPCW, which is an independent organization whose legitimacy is recognized."

The Kremlin in a statement confirmed that Putin and Erdogan had spoken "in favor of conducting an objective and full international investigation as soon as possible."

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' Fact Finding Mission for Syria is conducting an investigation and is expected to report its findings in three weeks. The organization has not revealed any details, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation and the safety of the organization's staff.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that inspectors from the chemical-weapons watchdog should visit both Khan Sheikhoun and the Syrian air base, which the U.S. said served as a platform for the attack, to get a full and objective picture.

Lavrov said he emphasized during Wednesday's talks in Moscow with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the need for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to conduct a wide-ranging probe, suggesting that Western nations, Russia and some regional powers could dispatch additional experts to join the investigation.

But Russia used its veto power at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to block a Western-backed resolution condemning the Khan Sheikhoun attack and demanding cooperation from the Syrian government in determining who had been responsible.

Lavrov said Russia vetoed the draft U.N. resolution because it failed to mention the need to inspect the area of the attack.

"We are deeply worried by our partners in the U.N. Security Council trying to evade an honest investigation into that episode," he said.

China, which normally sides with Russia on issues relating to Syria, abstained from the vote. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the conflict in Syria needs to be addressed through a political settlement, calling it the "only reliable and right way" to handle the country's civil war.

He called on the U.S. and Russia to improve communication to avoid further confrontation after Russia sharply criticized the U.S. bombing of the Syrian air base.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that China condemns the use of chemical weapons, but revisions were needed to the U.N. Security Council resolution for it to secure international backing.

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Gladstone of The New York Times; by Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post; and by Mike Corder, Vladimir Isachenkov and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/14/2017