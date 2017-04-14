Gun fired in spat; man, 67, arrested

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man accused of firing a gun in a dispute involving his ex-girlfriend and her son.

Cleveland Bailey, 67, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons. An arrest report states that Bailey had been on parole.

Bailey reportedly pulled out a small .22-caliber pistol and fired one shot during the dispute. He then fled, police reported. There were no injuries.

Officers arrested Bailey at his home at 2222 S. Oak St. and found a pistol in his possession, the report states.

Police said a serial number on the handgun had been scratched off, and Bailey was additionally charged with possession of a defaced firearm.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

Teen driving ATV charged in its theft

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday who said he'd stolen an all-terrain vehicle because he didn't want to walk home, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Jacob Elliott, 18, at a Kum & Go gas station at 7621 Baseline Road after Elliott drove to the station in a four-wheeler that had been reported stolen in Pulaski County, according to the report.

Elliott reportedly told investigators that he'd taken the vehicle because he didn't want to walk home.

The report states that Elliott is homeless.

Elliott was charged with felony theft of property. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.

Burglar took $100, private LR lab says

A burglar took $100 after gaining access to a laboratory services company in west Little Rock, authorities said.

An official with Any Lab Test Now at 301 N. Shackleford Road said workers opening the lab Wednesday discovered drawers had been "pilfered through" and $100 was missing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police believe the rear door was mistakenly left ajar and the intruder gained access through it.

