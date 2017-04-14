Gunman makes off with cash register from Little Rock gas station

A gunman stole a gas station's cash register after the clerks saw him with the weapon late Thursday, police said.

It happened about 10:50 p.m. at the Big Red convenience store at a gas station at 925 Fair Park Blvd., which is just south of Interstate 630.

Employees told investigators the man entered, walked to the beverages and then turned around back toward them while reaching for a black-and-red gun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the workers ran for the office and the other watched as the gunman "grabbed the register" and walked east from the business, the report said.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report.

The robber was said to be a black man who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed 205 to 210 pounds and wore a dark gray hoodie, black jeans and a gray mask.