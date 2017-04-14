• Daniel Burkeen, county judge of Texas' Limestone County, faces a drunken-driving charge after telling the deputies who pulled him over that he had tried a home brew remedy of whiskey, honey and lemon, plus a decongestant, he mixed to relieve his asthma.

• Todd Williams, of the Topeka, Kan., Fire Department, said firefighters had to rescue a cat and its owner when a woman climbed about 16 feet up a large tree to get her cat down but wasn't able to get back down on her own.

• Ryan Kuhn, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and six other current and former students unveiled a 1,500-pound Rubik's Cube puzzle that, because of its size, is much harder to solve than its diminutive counterpart, according to Kuhn.

• Malala Yousafzai, 19, the Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by militants and later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, is now an honorary Canadian citizen and called on the country's leaders to improve educational opportunities for girls in a speech to the Canadian Parliament.

• David Robison, 31, of Maryland Heights, Mo., was charged with felony counts of stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution after he was accused of causing power failures by cutting and stealing thousands of feet of copper and ground wire from utility poles.

• Krystal Berry was visiting Paynes Prairie State Park in Micanopy, Fla., when she took video of a wild horse as it repeatedly kicked and finally drove off an alligator that had crawled too close to the grazing herd.

• Joaquin Rams, 44, of Manassas, Va., will serve life in prison after a judge, in a nonjury trial, convicted him of killing his 15-month-old son in 2012 in an attempt to collect more than $500,000 from three life insurance policies he had taken out on the child.

• Andy Holt, a Republican state representative from Dresden, Tenn., who has received 13 tickets from traffic cameras, withdrew his bill to make confidential the names of people who refused to pay traffic-camera fines after failing to win enough support from other lawmakers.

• Louise Schneider, 86, was briefly detained by police in Bern, Switzerland, for spray-painting "Money for Weapons Kills" in German on a wall at Switzerland's national bank as part of a campaign aimed at stripping state financing for arms vendors.

