Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT rights lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Trump administration dropped a lawsuit accusing North Carolina of discriminating against LGBT residents on Friday in response to the state's decision to undo its "bathroom bill."

The filing represents the first significant movement in a tangle of legal action challenging the state's nondiscrimination laws since a deal last month to replace the law known as House Bill 2. But advocacy groups, who say the new law continues to discriminate against gay and transgender people, have vowed to continue with a separate federal lawsuit.

North Carolina's compromise deal last month got rid of the most well-known provision of House Bill 2 that required transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. But the new law makes clear that state legislators, not local governments, are in charge of any future bathroom policies.

The replacement law also prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020.

Tara Borelli, a lawyer for Lambda Legal involved in a separate lawsuit against North Carolina, said that her group's federal litigation will continue. She said the new law, known as House Bill 142, is essentially a continuation of its predecessor's discrimination.

