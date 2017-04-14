Mexico arrests suspect in border agent's death

PHOENIX -- A fugitive accused of pulling the trigger to kill a U.S. Border Patrol agent was captured in Mexico more than six years after a slaying that exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the U.S. government.

Mexican authorities arrested Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes on Wednesday as the U.S. government has pushed hard to prosecute the suspected marijuana bandits involved in the 2010 death of Brian Terry, 40.

His December 2010 killing unveiled the Fast and Furious operation, in which agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allowed criminals to buy guns with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations.

But the agency lost most of the guns, including two that were found at scene of Terry's death. The operation set off a political backlash for the Obama administration and led Terry's family to sue.

"Our concern over the last six years is that the individuals responsible for Brian's murder might not all be brought to justice," said Robert Heyer, Terry's cousin and the family spokesman. "We were very, very encouraged with the arrest of this latest fugitive that justice continues and that cooperation between the United States and the Mexican government continues with respect to the law enforcement initiatives."

Mexican marines took Osorio-Arellanes into custody near the border between the states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua -- a mountainous region noted for drug activity, according to a joint statement Thursday from Mexico's navy and its federal attorney general's office. He was being held pending extradition proceedings.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Thursday that he was thankful to Mexican authorities and that he hopes the arrest will "mark a significant step" in bringing closure to Terry's family.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the capture sends a message to criminals.

"Working closely with our international partners, we will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice," he said in a statement.

Osorio-Arellanes faces nine charges including first-degree and second-degree murder and assault on a federal officer, among others. He was indicted shortly after Terry's death.

Terry was part of a four-man team in an elite Border Patrol unit staking out the southern Arizona desert on a mission to find "rip-off" crew members who rob drug smugglers. They encountered a five-man group of suspected marijuana bandits and identified themselves as police in trying to arrest them.

The men refused to stop, prompting an agent to fire nonlethal bean bags at them. They responded by firing from military-style rifles. Terry was struck in the back and died shortly afterward.

A jury in Tucson in October 2015 found two men, Jesus Leonel Sanchez-Meza and Ivan Soto-Barraza, guilty of murder and other charges. Another man, Manual Osorio-Arellanes, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014.

A fourth man, Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez, pleaded guilty to murder.

Information for this article was contributed by E. Eduardo Castillo of The Associated Press.

