Motorcyclist from Arkansas dies in collision

A motorcyclist from Van Buren was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. as Johnny A. Carlile Jr, 36, was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Arkansas 162 in Van Buren, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Police said a westbound Toyota Scion collided with the motorcycle as it was turning onto South 40th Street.

Carlile was fatally injured in the wreck, authorities said.

The driver of the Scion, Kevin A. Torres, 20, of Van Buren, was reported injured. Torres was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, the report said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Carlile’s death is the 136th on state roads this year, according to preliminary reports.