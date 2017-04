No harping on past from LeBron, Cavs

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James quickly moved past Cleveland's disjointed regular season, an 82-game slog of injuries, roster upheaval and drama.

James understands the Cavaliers appear vulnerable, perhaps beatable as they enter the NBA playoffs after a recent tailspin. However, he feels the grind may help the Cavs and maybe even give them an edge.

"Through everything that went on with our team, we're in a position where we can do something special still," he said Thursday as Cleveland prepared to face Indiana in the opening round Saturday. "We have a chance to win it all."

Why so optimistic? Leaning against a padded wall in Cleveland's practice facility, James smiled sheepishly.

"I've got the answer," he said. "I'm not giving it to you. But I've got the answer why I feel like we've got a great chance."

It's no secret. The Cavs have a chance to win a championship because they have James.

With six consecutive visits to the NBA Finals on his resume, James knows his way around the playoffs better than any player in the league. He's won titles with two teams, snatched a road victory in 25 consecutive series and takes a 40-17 record in first-round games into this series with the Pacers.

But there's genuine concern about these Cavaliers, who staggered down the stretch. They lost their final four regular-season games -- one to an Atlanta team resting all its starters -- and surrendered the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to Boston. Cleveland went just 23-23 after Jan. 10, and the Cavs have been ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season.

Injuries have played a role in Cleveland's fragmented season, as 22 players have shuffled in and out of Coach Tyronn Lue's rotations. The club was forced to go long stretches without key players such as Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver.

But they are healthier than they've been in months, and James said that's all that matters now.

"At the end of the day, I'm not going to harp on what happened in the regular season through injuries, through bad losses, through good wins, through whatever the case may be," he said. "We have a good club going into the postseason. That's all you can ask for."

Few are convinced James and the Cavaliers won't find their groove in the postseason.

"They're the champs for a reason," Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry said Wednesday night after Toronto beat Cleveland. "I would never say that [the Cavaliers are vulnerable], ever. Every team wants to be the champions, and that's what they are. You can't ever say that about any team with LeBron James.

"I'm sure they'll get it going once the playoffs start."

Cleveland's schedule -- the Cavs played 12 road games in March -- made it difficult to practice, and James said it was "refreshing" to be on the floor with his teammates Thursday. The Cavs reviewed film with Lue -- whose defensive scheme will be focused on slowing Pacers star Paul George -- before their workout.

Afterward, James assessed his team's odds in the East, where the road to the Finals figures to be tougher than past years.

James recognizes the Cavs' flaws and understands why they appear susceptible to an early-round upset. But there's no sense in reliving a 7-10 record in March, 3-4 mark in April or the reasons behind Cleveland's slide.

"The present is the only thing that matters," he said. "Me preparing this group, me getting this group locked in and understanding what our opportunity is. I mean it is what it is. Let's get ready to go. We've got to have our mind sharp, our bodies as fresh as possible going into Game 1.

"You guys can harp on the regular season. I'm not one to do it, not with the postseason starting right now. I feel great. I'm not going backward."

