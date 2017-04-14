100 years ago

April 14, 1917

BENTONVILLE -- A jury in the Benton Circuit Court late tonight awarded the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad judgment for $189,996.59, with interest from August, 1914, against the Kansas City Southern railway. The total amount of damages awarded approximates $191,000, and is the total sum asked by the plaintiff in a suit growing out of the rear-end collision at Tipton Ford, Mo., on August 5, 1914, when a M. and N. A. motor car on the Kansas City Southern tracks was struck by a K. C. S. passenger train, the wreck resulting in the death of 40 persons and serious injuries to 35 others, with the destruction of the motor car by fire.

50 years ago

April 14, 1967

• A low pressure system moving across Arkansas from Kansas Thursday touched off a series of tornadic winds and heavy rain throughout the state. Three persons were reported injured. High winds hit at Nashville, El Dorado, Crossett, Paragould, Springdale and Mountain Home, damaging buildings, blowing down trees and disrupting electric service.

25 years ago

April 14, 1992

• Sherwood's only 1991 murder case was brought to a close Monday when a 19-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting his mother, though he never disclosed a motive. Prentiss James Buckner of Memphis entered the negotiated plea to first-degree murder before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Jack L. Lessenberry, who sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Buckner had pleaded innocent by reason of mental disease or defect to the murder Nov. 26, 1991, of Gwendolyn Ricks, 37. But a State Hospital examination found him mentally competent.

10 years ago

April 14, 2007

• A Pulaski County probation program has denied an open-records request from a parent opposing its attempt to locate near her children's school. Little Rock resident Barbara Cockrell requested access to Cycle Breakers Inc. audits, bank statements, checks and other financial documents in a Freedom of Information request in March. She argued that the program should be subject to the open-records law because it receives probation fees and carries on public business. However, Cycle Breakers' attorney said last week that the organization wasn't publicly supported and therefore its records weren't open under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

