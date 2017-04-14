Arkansas parolee in critical condition after fleeing traffic stop, crashing motorcycle, sheriff says

An Arkansas man is in critical condition after fleeing from a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy and then crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say.

Shawn Randall, 40, of Little Rock was driving a black motorcycle north on Arch Street near Bracy Road around 9:15 p.m., according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report.

A deputy tried to stop the motorcycle because it didn't have working taillights or a visible license plate and seemed to be speeding, the report said, but the vehicle didn't pull over.

The deputy following Randall sped up to about 60 mph in the pursuit but stopped trying to catch the motorcyclist when he “made a 90-degree turn at a high rate of speed,” the report said. The chase “started and ended in a matter of seconds,” the report added.

Later, the deputy “heard what sounded like a motorcycle engine rev up very loud" before a "possible collision" in the area of Foxmoor Drive, according to the report. He followed the noise and then found the motorcyclist lying on the ground motionless and “covered in blood” next to a red SUV. The driver of the SUV said she was heading down the road when the motorcyclist tried to pass her. He crashed and landed in the road, she said.

Randall sat up “and was very disoriented and irritated,” the report said. The deputy searched Randall’s pocket and found “a bag of crystal substance” stuffed in a package of cigarettes, the report said.

A records check showed that Randall was on parole out of Pulaski County and that he had a suspended driver's license.

Randall was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical condition.

He faces charges of fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.